VANCOUVER -- A new survey aims to shine a light on the scope of discrimination Chinese-Canadians have faced since the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Angus Reid Institute and University of Alberta polled more than 500 Canadians who identify as ethnically Chinese.

Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, says there have been anecdotal examples of harassment but the scope of the issue and the impact hadn't been examined until now.

"These are members of our community and if they are having a negative experience, if they're hurting, it's important to to really understand whether these are one off incidents or if they're happening in a bigger and more systemic way. And this study has been able to sketch in some of the details," Kurl told CTV News.

The survey found 64 per cent of respondents feel like they've been treated with less respect than other people because of their ethnicity. Half of those surveyed said they've been called names or insulted while 43 per cent have been personally threatened or intimidated.

Kurl says respondents have been feeling anxious and worried and, as a result, six-in-10 have adjusted their routines to avoid unpleasant run-ins or encounters.

"Others say that they have been made to feel at times as though they're responsible for the threat to health and safety of others so the idea while you're spreading it because you're of Chinese ethnicity," she said.

"That's something that many have been feeling, others talk about you know just general feelings of harassment to being called names on the street, or worse, being shoved."

The uptick in anti-Asian sentiment has shaken the respondents' sense of belonging.

Despite some being born in Canada or having lived in the country for more than 20 years, some reported "feeling like an outsider."

"Remember, Canadians of Chinese ethnicity aren't just people who have immigrated, you could be second, third, fourth-generation Canadian," Kurl said.

"If you are on the receiving end of some of these behaviours, I'm sure the takeaway is: ‘How much more do we have to do? How much more Canadian do we have to be in order to avoid being treated like this?’ And of course, that is the heartbreak."

Many surveyed also expressed concerns that their kids will be bullied once they return to school, adding three-in-five respondents expect coronavirus-related bullying to happen.

Kurl says she hopes the survey will help give voice and help validate this "shadow pandemic," empowering people to share their experiences and continue the dialogue.