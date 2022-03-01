Chinatown BIA spending 50% of budget on security, president says in plea to police
The Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Association is spending half its budget on security to restore a sense of safety for visitors and shop owners, president Jordan Eng revealed last week while urging police to increase foot patrols in the neighbourhood.
Eng addressed the Vancouver Police Board on Thursday, describing the impact that vandalism and crime, including well-documented incidents of anti-Asian racism, have had on the community in recent years.
"This has been a real problem for us," Eng said. "And my concern is what is happening on the street is driving away good businesses, which is taking away from the vibrancy of the neighbourhood we have. It's keeping local visitors, residents and tourists away."
Community concerns have prompted the BIA to hire full-time security, at a cost of $240,000 last year alone – something that Eng argued sets Chinatown apart from other neighbourhoods.
"We're the only BIA that has that," he said. "In Kitsilano or Fraser Street, their board members are talking about what types of flowers they want to hang from lampposts."
He described Chinatown as "the heart and soul of the Chinese community," and a "living room for our elders," where seniors from across the region have routinely gathered for decades – but said fewer and fewer are feeling safe moving through the area alone.
The Vancouver Police Department's public crime statistics divide Chinatown between Strathcona and the Central Business District, which includes all of downtown. Over the last three years, crime in those two areas – which stretch from Stanley Park all the way to Clark Drive, and include the Downtown Eastside – has generally trended downward, dramatically in some categories.
But those numbers don't capture the feelings of many residents and visitors, particularly with cultural sites becoming frequent targets of graffiti and other vandalism. Eng shared pictures of two incidents in which people defecated directly in front of the entrance to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden and the doors of the Chinese Cultural Centre, which he speculated to be targeted acts.
Police Chief Adam Palmer, who watched Thursday's presentation, also suggested the city's statistics don't paint an accurate picture of crime in the neighbourhood.
"A lot of that stuff just becomes a way of life," he told the board. "And people don't even bother reporting it anymore."
Palmer said his department has already increased resources in Chinatown, but agreed with Eng's assessment that residents "need some more help."
Speaking to CTV News on Tuesday, Eng said he's hopeful for the future of Chinatown, and wanted to emphasize the positive traits of the historic and culture-right neighbourhood.
"There is a real vibe that has happened since the lifting of some (COVID-19) restrictions," he said. "We've got so many great restaurants and small businesses. We don't want to scare people away, we just need eyes on the street."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
Russia takes aim at urban areas; Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart 'pay a price' for the invasion.
'I was sad yesterday, I'm angry today': Refugees describe leaving Ukraine
More than half a million people have fled west from Ukraine, their lives turned upside-down in an instant when Russia launched its invasion of the country.
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
What are thermobaric weapons?
Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.
Ukrainian volunteers turn excess steel into anti-tank obstacles
Ukrainian workers are joining the war effort by turning an old steel plant into a factory for anti-tank obstacles.
'Wars are won by people who show up': Foreign fighters head to Ukraine
After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a call to arms for any foreigners who wish to help his country fight the Russian invasion, a wave of volunteers have taken up the call – many with little to no military training.
Russian companies sanctioned by Canada include big banks and a diamond mining giant
CTVNews.ca analyzed the financial data of the 32 Russian corporations facing sanctions from Canada after Russia invaded Ukraine, and found that more than half include some of the country's biggest banks.
Vancouver Island
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.
-
Troubled Langford highrise set to reopen under new name
A beleaguered highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., that was plagued by structural deficiencies has been renamed and is expected to reopen to renters starting in May.
Calgary
-
As CPS launches fraud prevention campaign, alleged Syryda complainants continue to come forward
As March is "national fraud prevention month" Calgary police are educating the public about scams, meanwhile a growing number of people allege they have been victimized by a Calgary man charged for fraudulent activity.
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
-
Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13
Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
New LRT now running in downtown Edmonton, but still just for testing
Some brand-new LRT cars were rolling through downtown Edmonton Tuesday, but passengers are not allowed yet.
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
Toronto
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Naloxone kits could be required at some Ontario workplaces as opioid-related deaths continue to climb
The Ontario government is introducing legislation that would require some workplaces to carry Naloxone kits.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Montreal
-
Quebec man bids family goodbye as he flies home to Ukraine, saying 'I'm going to fight'
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Winnipeg
-
Fire breaks out at Transcona-area school undergoing renovations: WFPS
Winnipeg crews spent part of Tuesday night battling a fire that broke out at a Transcona-area school that was under renovation.
-
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
-
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
-
'Atmosphere on steroids': climate change report says Atlantic Canada will be hit hard
A sweeping new report on climate change around the world says fisheries and related industries in Atlantic Canada are in jeopardy unless drastic action is taken to reverse the trends.
London
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Few London restaurants continue with proof of COVID-19 vaccination
This is the day many Ontario restaurants have been waiting for.
-
Will key interest rate hike help cool the housing market?
According to economists, a hike by the Bank of Canada to the key interest rate is highly probable
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
-
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
-
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.