Police are asking parents to speak to their children following the arrest of a man who has been involved in youth sports in Chilliwack, B.C. for more than a decade.

Richard Code Hindle, who also goes by Codie Anderson, appeared in court Wednesday on charges including sexual interference with a minor.

Police have provided few details on the charges, but said the offences he is alleged to have committed date back to 2011. The arrest was made following an investigation that began with allegations of sexual assault reported to police two years ago.

The 35-year-old has been involved with youth and youth sports in Chilliwack since 2005, Mounties said in a statement.

He coached basketball at a local leisure centre and at local elementary and middle schools, they said. He has also overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy.

"We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police, we encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle," Staff-Sgt. Darren Stevely said in the statement.

Police have not yet provided a photo of the accused.

Anyone with more information, or who believes they or someone they know may have been a victim, is asked to contact the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment and quote file number 2016-6735.

Victims outside the Chilliwack area are asked to contact their local police, and those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).