VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public not to approach a woman wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone who sees 26-year-old Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill should not attempt to apprehend her, but should call 911 immediately, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Chilliwack RCMP.

Police describe Neill as a white woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 5'8" tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds, police said.

Online court records show a person with Neill's name facing charges of robbery and kidnapping that stem from an incident that took place in Chilliwack in October.

Anyone with information on Neill's whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.