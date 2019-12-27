VANCOUVER -- A 26-year-old woman who was wanted province-wide on kidnapping and robbery charges has been taken into custody, Mounties say.

On Dec. 18, the RCMP alerted the public that Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill was wanted. They said members of the public shouldn't attempt to apprehend her, but instead call 911 right away. But nine days later, police said she had been arrested.

Online court records show a person with Neill's name facing charges of robbery and kidnapping that stem from an incident that took place in Chilliwack in October.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday