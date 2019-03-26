

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help as they investigate the death of a Chilliwack woman.

Stanny Carr was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 9400 block of Woodbine Street in early August.

The 42-year-old remained in critical condition until succumbed to her injuries in early March, according to a statement from the Independent Homicide Investigations Team.

“Ms. Carr was known to police and her death is not believed to be random,” said Cpl. Frank Jang.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.