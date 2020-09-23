VANCOUVER -- RCMP in Chilliwack would like to speak to a man shown on video riding a bike towards two high school students before slowing down, reaching out and groping one of the girls on the rear end.

It happened on Yale Road on Wednesday, Sept, 16 just before noon, as the girls were walking to Chilliwack Senior Secondary.

In the video, after the man touches the teenager while riding his bike past her, he turns and appears to say something to the two girls.

According to the homeowner who provided the video to police, the girls immediately reported it to staff at the school who then called RCMP.

Investigating officers, already aware the homeowner had cameras from previous incidents, showed up at his house, and after discovering his cameras had captured the incident, he provided police with a copy.

The man in the video is riding a bike, wearing a blue T-shirt, dark coloured shorts, a backwards ball cap and sunglasses.

Anyone with information should call Chilliwack RCMP.