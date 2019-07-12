Chilliwack man charged with sex assault, child pornography offences
Chilliwack resident Robert Wayne Calvert has been charged with a slew of sexual offences, including sexual interference and child pornography. (Handout)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 10:25AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, July 12, 2019 11:10AM PDT
A Chilliwack man has been charged with a dozen sexual offences, including sexual assault and child pornography, and police are turning to the public for more information.
RCMP officers arrested Robert Wayne Calvert on June 19, and he has since been charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault, one count of invitation to sexual touching and five counts related to making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.
On Friday, Const. Blaine Weise said investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who might have more information on the case.
"Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions," Wiese said in a statement. "We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency."
The allegations that led to the existing charges date from January 2015 to January 2018, according to police.
People with information can contact the Chilliwack RCMP detachment at 604-792-4611. Those who want to stay anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.