A Chilliwack man has been charged with a dozen sexual offences, including sexual assault and child pornography, and police are turning to the public for more information.

RCMP officers arrested Robert Wayne Calvert on June 19, and he has since been charged with three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault, one count of invitation to sexual touching and five counts related to making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.

On Friday, Const. Blaine Weise said investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who might have more information on the case.

"Mr. Calvert has resided in communities around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island regions," Wiese said in a statement. "We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency."

The allegations that led to the existing charges date from January 2015 to January 2018, according to police.

People with information can contact the Chilliwack RCMP detachment at 604-792-4611. Those who want to stay anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.