Police say they've arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a violent robbery at an East Vancouver pot shop last year.

The development comes a day after the Vancouver Police Department released surveillance footage of the Nov. 4, 2017 incident in hopes the public could help identify the suspect.

The video shows a man walking into Weeds Glass and Gifts on Victoria Drive near East 34th Avenue then jumping onto the counter and assaulting an employee.

He then proceeds to steal a number of jars from a shelf. When the employee runs out of the store, the suspect chases after her, and tackles another person to the ground as he leaves.

Authorities say they received several tips following the release of the video, and were able to apprehend the suspect Wednesday night.

Paul Taylor, who co-owned the Weeds location, and his wife only suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“Hitting a 100-pound woman—knocking her to the ground, so the guy is really a coward,” he said.

Don Briere, the owner of the chain, said the robbery was traumatic for staff.

"How can you forget that? Some creep comes in and starts jumping over the counter. You don't know what the person's going to do," he told CTV News Wednesday.

Police said the suspect has been released from custody pending further investigation and approval of criminal charges.