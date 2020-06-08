VANCOUVER -- A Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences after allegedly trying to flee police in Maple Ridge Tuesday.

Authorities said they were conducting a routine traffic stop in the 12000 block of Plaza Street on June 2 when they came across a vehicle whose registered owner was flagged to be served for several motor vehicle related offences.

When police attempted to stop the driver, he allegedly took off and hit a vehicle a short distance away near Dewdney Trunk Road. He then continued to drive in an erratic manner and struck a second vehicle in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and 222 Street, authorities said.

Fortunately, no one in either vehicle was injured in the collision.

The driver fled the crash scene on foot, but police later found and arrested a suspect in the yard of a residential neighbourhood on Dunbar Street.

“CFSEU-BC uniform gang enforcement team members provide a pro-active law enforcement presence across the Lower Mainland every day to ensure public safety,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC, in a news release.

“Risks, especially during the pandemic, are always present, and require all members to be vigilant. We are relieved that no one was injured in this incident and that the accused will be brought before the Courts to answer for his actions.”

Richard Marquez De Sadeleer, 26, is now facing a number of charges.

Authorities said they discovered what they believe to be illegal drugs, a folding knife and brass knuckles on the suspect and found a variety of illegal drugs inside the vehicle.