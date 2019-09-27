Investigators in the Fraser Valley have arrested three suspects nearly three weeks after someone was allegedly abducted and assaulted.

According to a news release by Chilliwack RCMP, they began their investigation into the crime spree on Sept. 15, when a report for the aforementioned abduction and assault was filed, along with what police say was a “series of assaults and threats” made to a second victim over five days.

Then, two days later, the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response team, Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit and the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification section searched a residence near Robson Street and Victoria Avenue officers say was linked to the suspects.

Two people inside the residence were arrested and more evidence was gathered, as police searched for an alleged third suspect.

Police say all injuries suffered during the alleged assault and abduction were non life-threatening.

Jeffery Brian Aubie, 44, and Chelsey Rae Loranger, 26, both also of Chilliwack, each face a forcible confinement and assault with a weapon charge. The 44-year-old Aubie is also charged with kidnapping and uttering threats to cause bodily harm against a person.

Josh Alex Herrling of Chilliwack was then arrested the next day; the 33-year-old faces charges of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Loranger was released and has a court date scheduled for October; Herrling and Aubie both remain in custody with court appearances scheduled for September and October respectively.

Public court documents show Aubie has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1998, and along with the 26-year-old Loranger is scheduled for an April 2020 court day where they face separate firearms and drug possession charges.

Herrling has also previously been charged with uttering threats according to court records.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.