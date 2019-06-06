

CTV News Vancouver





Health officials are asking pregnant women who were planning to deliver at Chilliwack General Hospital later this month to make other arrangements due to a shortage of obstetricians.

Effective June 24, Fraser Health is requesting that pregnant women go to Abbotsford Regional Hospital instead of Chilliwack General – unless they're in "urgent need," in which case mothers-to-be are advised to head to their nearest emergency room.

Women who believe they're having complications with their pregnancy should call 911, the health authority said.

The diversion is necessary because of a lack of doctors, though Fraser Health said no other services at the hospital are being affected.

"This diversion for labour and delivery is due to personal emergency circumstances affecting obstetrician coverage at Chilliwack General," the health authority said in a statement.

Even expectant mothers who had existing plans in place to deliver at the hospital are being told to head to Abbotsford Reginal instead.

Fraser Health said families who have any questions should contact their own physician or midwife.

More information on Fraser Health's maternity hospitals is available on the health authority's website.