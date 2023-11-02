Chilling video released 1 year after deadly stabbing in East Vancouver

One year after a fatal stabbing in East Vancouver, authorities have released chilling surveillance video that appears to show a suspect walking away from the crime scene.

The short video depicts a person in dark clothing walking down a residential street on the night of Nov. 2, 2022, while holding some kind of reflective object. The timecode indicates it was 9:47 p.m.

That's minutes after authorities say 37-year-old Zhuowen Gong was stabbed to death near Renfrew and Graveley streets. The victim was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Despite months of investigation by the Vancouver Police Department, much about the case remains mysterious – including whether the stabbing was random or targeted.

"We’ve worked for the past year to secure and analyze evidence, however a suspect has not yet been identified and we’re again asking for the public’s help to solve this crime," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Thursday.

Since launching their homicide investigation, police have canvassed the neighbourhood for video, interviewed multiple witnesses, and searched the area for evidence.

Visintin said authorities are now asking the public to watch the surveillance video carefully in the hopes that someone can help push the case forward.

"We are asking the public to take a good look at the footage, if you know who this suspect is, or have any information that could assist (investigators), please call," she said.

The Vancouver Police Department's Homicide Unit can be reached at 604-717-2500.