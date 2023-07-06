Chilling 911 recording played at inquest into death of suicidal man

Burnaby, B.C. -

Warning: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

On day three of the coroner's inquest into the death of 63-year-old Barry Shantz, the jury heard an on-call psychologist contracted by the RCMP didn't return a voicemail left by police until two weeks after the incident.

Concerned relatives called 911 to report Shantz was suicidal and armed with a shotgun on Jan. 13, 2020.

The first two officers to respond to the Skuppah Reserve outside of Lytton that day testified that Shantz yelled at them out a window before firing a shot as they approached the house.

Those officers retreated and called for backup.

Insp. Steve McLeod was the on-call critical incident commander that day and began the two-hour drive from Kamloops to Lytton while assembling specialized units, including an emergency response team and crisis negotiators.

"My understanding on that first call was that members were pinned down and actively being shot at," McLeod testified.

He said he was also led to believe Shantz was armed with a rifle, not a shotgun, and that there were hostages involved.

In fact, Shantz's wife and adult step-daughter were in the basement but did not consider themselves hostages and as more police arrived they walked out of the house on their own.

At one point during the six-plus-hour standoff, Shantz called 911 himself and indicated he intended to commit suicide by cop.

A recording of that call was played at the inquest on Thursday.

“At six minutes after two o’clock, I’m walking out the front door. I want six shots in my body, please," Shantz told the dispatcher.

"I’m going to walk towards the armed officers with my shotgun so I got to get really close to do anything. So I prefer some really nice precision shooting here today.”

ON-CALL PSYCHOLOGIST A NO-SHOW

Const. Rupert Mienke, now retired, eventually arrived at the scene and began speaking to Shantz in his role as a crisis negotiator.

Mienke testified that the RCMP had attempted to reach an on-call psychologist who was contracted to provide guidance and advice to negotiators and incident commanders in exactly such situations.

Mienke said a voicemail left for the psychologist was not returned until two weeks after an RCMP sniper shot and killed Shantz that afternoon.

"That was very shocking and concerning for the next time somebody's in a mental health crisis, that that's the kind of response, the level of service the police can offer," said Tonia Grace, a lawyer representing Marilyn Farquhar, Shantz's sister.

Between noon and 2 p.m., Mienke spoke to Shantz on the phone a number of times.

He testified that when working in his role as a crisis negotiator he recorded his conversations with distressed individuals and that he did so in this case.

However, he said those recordings have been lost and are not available for the inquest.

On many occasions during his testimony, he replied that he could not recall relevant details.

He said he had not had a chance to review his notes from that day before testifying, despite asking RCMP lawyer David Kwan to provide him with a copy.

SHANTZ SHOT BY POLICE SNIPER

Over the course of several hours, members of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team assembled outside the house.

That team included at least two snipers, who took up positions with sightlines to the front door of the house.

"Should the suspect attempt to exit the residence with a firearm, lethal force is authorized given the comments he has made," the inquest heard in a recording of an RCMP radio transmission.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., Shantz exited the house with the shotgun in his hands as he had said he would.

Almost immediately after he stepped through the door, one of the RCMP snipers fired the shot that ended his life.

That police officer is expected to testify at the inquest on Friday.

The jury of three women and two men will be tasked with coming up with recommendations that could help prevent similar deaths in the future.