VANCOUVER -- Health Canada has recalled several children's jackets over concerns the drawstrings could pose an "entanglement hazard" to kids.

The recall affects nine different jackets that were made in China and distributed in Canada by Kobe Sportswear Inc. over the past eight years.

The drawstrings at the waist of the garments "can become caught on vehicles causing the child to be dragged," according to the recall alert.

No such dragging incidents have been reported in Canada, however.

There don't appear to be any refunds or replacements offered for the jackets, but Health Canada said families who own one should remove the drawstrings immediately.

"Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products that pose a danger to human health or safety from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada," the agency added.

The names and model numbers of the affected products are:

Linebacker Youth Squad Shell Jacket, 8011JY

Storm Youth Squall Shell Jacket, 8015JY

Spirit Water Resistance Jacket, 8054JY

Legacy Silky Poly Warm-up Jacket, 8055JY/8055JY-C

Icon Unisex Diagonal Twill Warm-up Jacket, 8059JY

Retro Warm-up Jacket, 8755JY

Contender Youth Tri-colour Warm-up Jacket, 8800JY

Challenger Youth Two-toned Warm-up Jacket, 8820JY

Medalist New Warm-up Jacket, 8860JY

All of the garments were manufactured in Shanghai by Unity Sales Inc., then imported into Canada by Match Sports Intl. Health Canada said nearly 56,300 of the jackets were sold in the country between January 2011 and November 2019.

Consumers looking for more information can reach Kobe Sportswear toll-free at 1-888-898-5623.