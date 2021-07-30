Advertisement
Child taken to hospital in B.C. after fall from 3rd-floor window
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 12:41PM PDT Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 12:45PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- First responders say a child was taken to hospital Friday after falling from a window in Langley.
In a brief email, B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed it had been called to a home on 82nd Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
At the scene, it appeared a screen had been pushed out of a third-floor window.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital by an advanced life support paramedic crew in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.