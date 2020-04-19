VANCOUVER -- A child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kelowna Sunday afternoon, police say.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of McCurdy Road, not far from Hollywood Road, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Police did not provide the victim's age or gender, describing them only as "a child."

"This is a tragic incident, and our condolences are with the family of the deceased,” said spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in the release. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak with us.”

Police said they are working to identify potential witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance cameras in hopes of determining what caused the collision.

The crash closed the road for several hours as Kelowna RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service (ICARS) conducted their investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating, police said, adding that anyone with information about the crash should call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.