Child struck by driver in Penticton, RCMP say

A 12-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a driver in Penticton earlier this week.

In a news release Thursday, Penticton RCMP said officers responded to reports of a child being struck by a vehicle while legally crossing at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Mounties spoke to witnesses upon arrival, including the driver of the vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was fully co-operative with the investigation,” Cpl. James Grandy said in the release, adding that the driver was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

“This is a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be cautious when driving during times when children are coming and going from school.”