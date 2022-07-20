Child seriously injured in Vancouver collision, police say

Police in Vancouver are on the scene of a collision that they say has left a child seriously injured.

Investigators have been called to Arbutus Street and Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, according to a social media post Wednesday.

No information was provided about the nature of the collision, the age of the child, or the extent of the injuries.

CTV News has requested more information from police and paramedics, and this story will be updated when a response is received.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.