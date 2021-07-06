VANCOUVER -- Mounties are investigating an incident that sent a nine-year-old girl to hospital in B.C.

The girl was wounded while visiting Kelowna with her family on Canada Day, police in the area said.

Officers said she was struck by a firework in City Park shortly before 11:30 p.m. They did not provide details on her injuries, saying only that they were serious but non-life-threatening, and that the girl was taken to hospital as a result.

In a news release Monday, the local RCMP detachment said the fireworks were "discharged from inside a large unruly crowd," and that many members of the crowd were youth drinking illegally in the park.

Kelowna Mounties are asking witnesses to come forward, as the investigation is challenging given the crowd.

It was a busy holiday for the RCMP in the area. Mounties say that between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 a.m., they responded to twice the number of calls (120) that they would on a regular Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, many of those calls were related to public intoxication.

There were "several" arrests made, the RCMP said, including in incidents involving bottles being thrown at police as they tried to get through the crowds.

During some of the arrests, police were surrounded by "groups of unknown individuals," the RCMP said.