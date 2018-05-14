

CTV Vancouver





A one-year-old child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday after falling out of the second-storey window of a Richmond, B.C. townhome.

The fall occurred on Phoenix Drive in the city's Steveston neighbourhood.

Initial reports suggest the young boy pushed the screen out of the window before he fell.

The details of his injuries are unclear, but authorities say the child was seriously hurt.

The incident comes after at least three similar falls this year.

Paramedics are reminding parents to be extra cautious around open windows, especially now that the weather is getting warmer.