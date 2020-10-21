SURREY, B.C. -- Part of a Surrey, B.C., townhouse complex was put behind police tape Tuesday night after a suspected stabbing in Newton, where it’s believed multiple people were hurt.

RCMP and paramedics rushed to the Starwood townhouse complex near 66 Avenue and 127A Street shortly before 9 p.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

BCEHS confirmed two people were taken to hospital, but has not provided further details on who was injured or what happened.

A corner unit was taped off and a RCMP cruiser remained parked out front into Wednesday morning.

A neighbour told CTV News they saw a very young child, possibly a toddler, whisked into an ambulance with bandages on their legs. BCEHS would not comment on reports that a child was injured.

Officers were then spotted a block over at 67A Avenue and 127 Street.

A white tarp and cones were placed under a stop sign there.

Forensic investigators laid down evidence markers and photographed what appeared to be a knife.

It was placed in an evidence box and taken away from the scene.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP multiple times for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available