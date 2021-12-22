Child porn, sexual interference charges approved against 25-year-old: Surrey RCMP

Vancouver -

A 25-year-old man has been charged with child pornography, sexual interference and other offences involving minors following an investigation by Surrey's RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Authorities said a total of 14 criminal counts were approved against Paul Atanassov last week, including sexual assault, telecommunication to lure a child under 16, possessing child pornography, making or publishing child pornography, and breach of undertaking.

On Wednesday, Surrey RCMP released Atanassov's picture to the public, and asked any potential witnesses with information that can help their investigation to come forward.

Authorities also asked anyone who sees the accused breaching his numerous release conditions to contact police. Those conditions include:

A curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week, during which Atanassov is only allowed to leave home with prior permission from his bail supervisor

An order not to visit public parks, public swimming areas, community centres or theatres where anyone under the age of 16 is present

An order not to have contact, direct or indirect, with anyone under the age of 16, or to have any kind of romantic relationship with the parent or caregiver of someone under 16 "until the bail supervisor has informed that person of this order"

An order not to possess any device capable of accessing the internet, or to use any mobile communication device

An order not to distribute, publish, post or make publicly available "information, including comments and images, with respect to any person"

An order not to access any personal profiles on social media sites, internet discussion forums or chatrooms, either directly or indirectly

No further details on the allegations against Atanassov have been released.