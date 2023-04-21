Child exploitation investigation leads to 12 charges laid against 30-year-old: Surrey RCMP

An investigation into child exploitation in Surrey has resulted in a dozen charges being laid against a 30-year-old man.

Surrey RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says Tanner Adam Duffy was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Monday, and released the next day on multiple conditions.

Duffy allegedly used the screen name “Tanner boy” while communicating online with two teenage girls between July 2020 and February 2022, Mounties said in a statement Friday.

The team launched an investigation in November 2021 after receiving a report about two Facebook accounts believed to be sharing explicit content, according to the release.

“Through the investigation, two young teenage girl victims were identified from Surrey and West Shore,” said RCMP.

The charges facing Duffy include four counts of luring a child under age 16 and three counts of possessing child pornography,

He’s also been charged with one count each of sexual interference, sexual assault, assault, forcible confinement and making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16, according to Mounties.

Under the court’s conditions, Duffy must report to a bail supervisor and is not allowed to go to any public area where there could be people under the age of 16. He’s also banned from making any contact or communication with that demographic and is not allowed access to a computer network, including the internet.

Surrey RCMP is encouraging parents to monitor their children’s online activity and to have conversations about online safety.