A child who was taken to hospital in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool in Chilliwack last week has died, according to the RCMP.

The details of the incident remain unclear, but the BC Ambulance Service confirmed on Thursday that a patient was airlifted to hospital at around 6 p.m. that day after nearly a dozen first responders showed up to a remote property on Osborne Road.

On Friday, Mounties in the Fraser Valley said they were investigating the incident, but did not provide any additional information on what took place.

Authorities have not released any details about the deceased.