Child dies after falling into Chilliwack swimming pool: RCMP
An air ambulance is seen after a child fell into a swimming pool in Chilliwack on June 13, 2019.
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:56PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 1:02PM PDT
A child who was taken to hospital in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool in Chilliwack last week has died, according to the RCMP.
The details of the incident remain unclear, but the BC Ambulance Service confirmed on Thursday that a patient was airlifted to hospital at around 6 p.m. that day after nearly a dozen first responders showed up to a remote property on Osborne Road.
On Friday, Mounties in the Fraser Valley said they were investigating the incident, but did not provide any additional information on what took place.
Authorities have not released any details about the deceased.