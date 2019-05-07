A child was airlifted to hospital following an incident near Porteau Cove Tuesday morning.

In a message posed on Twitter, the Squamish RCMP said there was a medical emergency, and that Highway 99 was closed to accommodate the air ambulance.

Few details have been confirmed, but the air ambulance could be seen on an off-ramp from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 overhead.

The child appeared to be conscious and sitting up. They were taken to BC Children's Hospital.

This article is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gary Barndt near Porteau Cove