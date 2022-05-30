Chief speaks out on 'disruptive behaviour' at Kamloops unmarked graves memorial
The chief of a B.C. First nation says she was "extremely disappointed" by the behaviour of some attendees at a memorial marking the anniversary of the detection of unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops.
Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc issued a statement Friday saying "shouting rude remarks and insulting the organizers and guests that had been invited to our community" was a violation of cultural protocols.
"These values are based in natural law and cannot be unwritten nor changed by any person or group of people. They dictate that we always hold guests in high regard. In natural law, this is ‘xyemstwécw,’ honouring one another. It is always our intention to create a welcoming and safe environment," she continued.
"The behaviour of a few, disrespected the honour of the day and the Elders, survivors and children that were present. We do not condone the disruptive behaviour."
Last Monday, a solemn day of ceremony began at sunrise. It marked the one-year anniversary of an announcement that evidence collected by ground-penetrating radar suggested as many as 215 children were buried in unmarked graves in an area that once held the apple orchard at te Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The day to honour children who were taken from their homes and never made it back included cultural performances, dances, drumming and speeches, and closed with an evening prayer, attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While Casimir did not explicitly mention the prime minister, Trudeau's presence got a mixed reaction. As he arrived and made his way through the large crowd there were well-wishers who greeted him warmly and asked to take selfies with him.
But he was also followed closely by a boisterous crowd of singers and drummers who wanted to get their own message across.
“Canada is all Indian land!” they sang while loudly beating their drums. “RCMP has no jurisdiction!” Trudeau mostly ignored the group, which also sang “We don’t need your constitution!”
But after Trudeau's brief remarks from the podium were greeted with more chants he addressed those opposed to his attendance directly, acknowledging their anger while asking that they allow him to speak because he had been invited to do so.
He reiterated these sentiments at a news conference in Vancouver the following day, saying he was “incredibly touched” by elders who welcomed him and told him it was important for the federal government to be at the ceremony.
“There were a number of people who are still very, very hurt by this and who are angry, and, frankly, they have a right to be angry,” he continued.
Casimir's statement also acknowledges the hurt, anger, pain, grief and trauma experienced by those in attendance.
"We understand that the day was triggering for some, which is why cultural and mental health supports were available," it says, adding that guests at future gatherings will be asked to leave if they do not follow protocols.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and The Canadian Press
