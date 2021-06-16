VANCOUVER -- The chief of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation will hold a news conference to provide an update weeks after the discovery of the probable graves of 215 children on the grounds of a former residential school.

Chief Rosanne Casimir and the chief medical officer of the First Nations Health Authority are expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about a “path forward for the well being (of the First Nation) and all who are coming to pay tribute to the missing children,” according to a media advisory.

The chief announced the discovery on May 28, and indicated the unmarked graves of children, some as young as three, had been found during survey work that included ground-penetrating radar.

The chief has previously indicated the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation expects to receive a final report from the organization or company undertaking the work by the end of June.

According to the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at the University of British Columbia and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, there are over 30 First Nations communities whose children were forcibly sent to Kamloops from 1890 to 1978.

The National Student Memorial, part of the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, identified 51 children who died at the Kamloops school.

The chief has indicated she believes these 215 children to be in addition to those 51.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.