Chemotherapy drug puts young kids at high risk of hearing loss, B.C. study finds

VANCOUVER -

A new study out of a B.C. university is giving insight into the long-term effects a chemotherapy drug can have on young children battling cancer.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia found 75 per cent of patients five years old and younger experienced hearing loss three years after starting cisplatin therapy, a chemotherapy medication.

The study's lead author and UBC professor of pediatric medicine Dr. Bruce Carleton explains that while cisplatin is considered a life-saving treatment for a number of different cancers, it can have a detrimental impact on younger kids, who are still in the early stages of their development.

"This is significant as even a moderate loss of hearing can impact social development in children, particularly when it occurs during a peak time of language acquisition," said Carleton, in a news release.

Previous studies have shown up to 60 per cent of children treated with cisplatin suffer from some form of hearing loss and 40 per cent of those children will require hearing aids, he added.

Researchers examined data from 368 Canadian childhood cancer patients who received cisplatin therapy and underwent a total of 2,052 audiological assessments.

The study found that while the higher occurrence of cisplatin-related hearing loss in younger kids remains unclear, maturing structures within the inner ear might be more vulnerable to the toxic effects of the chemotherapy medication.

"These results emphasize the need for audiological monitoring with each cycle of cisplatin treatment," said Carleton.

Carleton added that further investigation needs to be done to determine why younger kids are more vulnerable to hearing loss and how best to protect their hearing while administering life-saving cisplatin therapy.