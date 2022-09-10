Chelsea Poorman's family pleads for information in Vancouver disappearance

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives to name new leader tonight

After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel will have special coverage live from the floor, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener