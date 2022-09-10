Chelsea Poorman's family pleads for information in Vancouver disappearance

On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.

Chelsea's mother Sheila and sister Paige released a video this week that has been shared by the Vancouver Police Department.

"My heart feels like it's literally broken, like I'm missing a piece of my heart. I just feel so sad for her," Paige said in the video.

Chelsea was last seen near the intersection of Granville and Drake streets around midnight on Sept. 7, 2020. Poorman was a member of the Kawacatoose First Nation in Saskatchewan. She was 24 and had recently moved to Vancouver when she went missing.

Chelsea, according to Sheila, had dreams of being a musician or a paramedic. She loved animals and went out of her way to be kind to people who needed help.

"She had a huge heart," Sheila said.

Although investigators have said Chelsea likely died soon after she was last seen, her remains were not found until 20 months later, on an abandoned property in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Sheila and Paige both said they have unanswered questions that make it impossible to find closure.

"Chelsea couldn't walk long distances. So I know that she didn't get to that location by herself. I know that somebody was with her that night," Sheila said in the video.

"I'm hoping to find out how she got to that address, who she was with or who brought her there. If anybody had seen her that night," Page added.

Neither police nor the coroner have released information about how Chelsea died, but the VPD has maintained there is not enough evidence to indicate that her death was suspicious. That claim has been criticized by the family, advocates and Indigenous leaders.

Along with the video, the VPD released a statement saying officers are working closely with the family while they investigate the case.

Those with information are urged to call the Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2500. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.