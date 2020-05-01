Chef Phil Scarfone's white wine braised beans with lemon, scallion and parsley
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 10:22PM PDT Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 10:26PM PDT
Chef Phil Scarfone of Vancouver's Osteria Savio Volpe shares this simple, delicious recipe that can be made with ingredients found in most pantries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
White wine braised beans with lemon, scallion and parsley
Makes 4 portions
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20-25 minutes
"This dish makes a great side dish to accompany a light spring meal," says chef Phil Scarfone, of Vancouver's Osteria Savio Volpe. "It can definitely be made without anchovies for a vegan main course. It could also be chilled down and taken on a picnic, served with some toasted sourdough it makes an awesome snack."
Ingredients:
- 2 cans cooked beans, lentils, or chickpeas
- 2 ribs celery, sliced thinly
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 4 scallions, sliced thinly, tops and bottoms kept separate
- 150 ml Caffe La Tana "olive oil della casa"
- 50 ml Caffe La Tana "aceto della casa"
- 400 ml vegetable broth, or water
- 1 pinch coarse black pepper
- 6 anchovy fillets (optional)
- 1 pinch chili flakes
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested
- 200 ml parsley, chiffonade
- Kosher salt, to taste
Method:
- Open the cans of beans and rinse them in a colander under cold water for approximately 90 seconds.
- Heat olive oil in a deep saucepan over medium low heat until it starts to shimmer slightly.
- Add celery, garlic, scallion bottoms, anchovies (optional) and salt. Stir and toss to combine.
- Continue cooking over medium-low heat until vegetables have softened but not coloured.
- Add the chili flakes and black pepper, toast for 30 seconds.
- Add the rinsed beans and broth. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook over low heat for approximately 10-15 minutes or until most of the liquid has been reduced.
- Remove from heat and add the scallion tops, lemon juice and parsley.
- Taste for seasoning and add more salt, vinegar, or lemon to suit your taste.