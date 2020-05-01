White wine braised beans with lemon, scallion and parsley

Makes 4 portions

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

"This dish makes a great side dish to accompany a light spring meal," says chef Phil Scarfone, of Vancouver's Osteria Savio Volpe. "It can definitely be made without anchovies for a vegan main course. It could also be chilled down and taken on a picnic, served with some toasted sourdough it makes an awesome snack."

Ingredients:

2 cans cooked beans, lentils, or chickpeas

2 ribs celery, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 scallions, sliced thinly, tops and bottoms kept separate

150 ml Caffe La Tana "olive oil della casa"

50 ml Caffe La Tana "aceto della casa"

400 ml vegetable broth, or water

1 pinch coarse black pepper

6 anchovy fillets (optional)

1 pinch chili flakes

1 lemon, juiced and zested

200 ml parsley, chiffonade

Kosher salt, to taste

Method: