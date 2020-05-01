VANCOUVER -- Braised beans with lemon, scallion and parsley

Makes 4 portions

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

"This dish makes a great side dish to accompany a light spring meal," says chef Phil Scarfone, of Vancouver's Osteria Savio Volpe. "It can definitely be made without anchovies for a vegan main course. It could also be chilled down and taken on a picnic, served with some toasted sourdough it makes an awesome snack."

Ingredients:

2 cans cooked beans, lentils, or chickpeas

2 ribs celery, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 scallions, sliced thinly, tops and bottoms kept separate

150 ml Caffe La Tana "olive oil della casa"

50 ml Caffe La Tana "aceto della casa"

400 ml vegetable broth, or water

1 pinch coarse black pepper

6 anchovy fillets (optional)

1 pinch chili flakes

1 lemon, juiced and zested

200 ml parsley, chiffonade

Kosher salt, to taste

Method:

1.Open the cans of beans and rinse them in a colander under cold water for approximately 90 seconds.

2. Heat olive oil in a deep saucepan over medium low heat until it starts to shimmer slightly.

3. Add celery, garlic, scallion bottoms, anchovies (optional) and salt. Stir and toss to combine.

4. Continue cooking over medium-low heat until vegetables have softened but not coloured.

5. Add the chili flakes and black pepper, toast for 30 seconds.

6. Add the rinsed beans and broth. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook over low heat for approximately 10-15 minutes or until most of the liquid has been reduced.

7. Remove from heat and add the scallion tops, lemon juice and parsley.

8. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, vinegar, or lemon to suit your taste.