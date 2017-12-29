Nelson, B.C. police are offering up "free accommodation" as part of a cheeky campaign aimed at those considering impaired driving this New Year's Eve.

In an "exclusive invitation" posted on social media Thursday, the force in the Southern Interior city advertised its hospitality in an offer geared toward "those who have made very bad life choices."

Impaired drivers, and those making other poor decisions, are invited to spend the night in lockup at the Nelson Police Station on Stanley Street – nicknamed the "Stanley Street Inn" in the post.

"Our guests will enjoy the hardest bed possible with free drafts and very bright lights," the mock invitation reads.

"Our hosts will be waking you up every 20 (minutes) to ensure your safety. Unfortunately we have a strict dress code, so no shoes, belts, or other items that may be harmful to your health."

Meals will be provided for those using the Inn for longer periods of time, and "guests" are entitled to a free phone call (to a lawyer) during their stay.

The officer, which police described as "first come, first served," does not expire.

"Don't bother booking in advance, we'll find you," the police force wrote.

The fine print of the invite includes that the NPD is not responsible for additional costs including legal fees, impound charges, provincial fines and "spousal 'I'm sorry' gifts.

"The NPD encourages everyone to NOT add staying with us to their list of life accomplishments. Trust us, you think it's funny but it's not."

Other police forces in Canada use similar campaigns this time of year. A force north of Toronto posted a video last week advertising "L'Hotel York Regional Police," where a jail cell with complimentary toilet paper is waiting for those who get behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs.

Sadly, we've lodged more than 1,200 impaired drivers this year at L'Hotel York Regional Police. As we enter the holidays, don't drink alcohol or use drugs and drive. If you do, we have a cell with complimentary toilet paper, prepared for your arrival. #ReservationsNotRequired pic.twitter.com/x3s03yIzRk — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 22, 2017

A previous year's campaign included visitor reviews of the facility, boasting about its "free shuttle service" and "excellent security." The "hotel" offered foil blankets and handcuffs free of charge, and advertised reservations were not required.

"Get booked now!" the campaign poster read.

The forces are using humour to draw attention to the dangers of impaired driving at a time of year when a large portion of fatal crashes occur.

On average, 65 people die each year in B.C. in crashes involving an impaired driver. Many of the crashes are during the December holidays.

The province has the toughest impaired driving laws in Canada, ICBC says, and those convicted will face driving suspensions ranging from one day to 90. They also face vehicle impoundment, fines up to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation and installation of an ignition lock in their vehicles.

Drivers may also have to pay steep premiums on top of insurance, and could be held responsible for the costs of damaging someone else's property or injuring them in event of a crash.