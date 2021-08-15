VANCOUVER -- Someone who bought a ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw in Vancouver will soon be $15 million richer.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says a winning ticket was sold in the city ahead of the Aug. 13 draw.

The winner matched all seven numbers to claim the jackpot prize. The approximate odds of doing so are one in 33,294,800, according to BCLC.

The winning numbers in Friday's draw were 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32 and 38. The bonus number was 6.

Whoever won the life-changing sum will have until Aug. 13, 2022 - one year after the draw date - to claim their prize.