One lucky British Columbian could be sitting on tens of millions of dollars and not even know it yet.

A Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Metro Vancouver matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's draw, netting the yet-unidentified purchaser a whopping $30 million jackpot.

Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in Coquitlam, but have not released any further details.

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the massive jackpot, a rule one B.C. family took advantage of years ago as they tried to work out a way to keep their identities secret.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are an infinitesimal one in 13,983,816.