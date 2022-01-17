Check for ferry cancellations before travelling, BC Ferries says in warning of staff shortages
A BC Ferries spokesman is encouraging passengers to check online for possible service disruptions before heading to a terminal.
Dan McIntosh says several factors could lead to sailing cancellations on some routes, including employees being sick with COVID-19, seasonal cold and flu or severe winter storms.
Four sailings were cancelled Saturday on the Queen of Cowichan between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo due to staffing issues.
McIntosh says some sailings can still go ahead even when there's a shortage of employees but that depends on whether that's the captain, engineers or a cook.
He says fewer kitchen staff may mean less cafeteria service, but a ferry can't sail without key staff.
McIntosh says BC Ferries has contingency plans in place as requested by the provincial health officer to deal with a rise in absenteeism as the Omicron variant sweeps through the province, and that includes cross-training staff to do other duties or deploying them to different locations.
“All it takes is for a few people to be sick, depending on the role they play on the ferries, and then all of a sudden that augments your schedules in a way that we've seen. And we can say, anecdotally, that because of the COVID situation, we know that that is impacting our staff.”
He says service notices are posted online as soon as possible when sailings won't be going ahead as scheduled because so many customers are dependent on the service to get to work, school and medical appointments.
Passengers can check the BC Ferries website for any cancellations before heading to a terminal or register to get notices sent to their mobile device.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
DEVELOPING | Winter storm blasts across Ontario, parts of Quebec
A winter storm is battering southern Ontario and parts of Quebec Monday, with anywhere from 15 to 50 centimetres of snow expected to fall across the provinces.
DEVELOPING | These images show the scale of snowstorm in Toronto and parts of Ontario
From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, CTVNews.ca has collected images showing the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.
Cold case investigation leads to surprise suspect in Anne Frank betrayal
A six-year cold case investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank has identified a surprising suspect in the mystery of how the Nazis found the hiding place of the famous diarist in 1944.
Should you throw your used COVID-19 rapid test in the trash?
Waste material from used COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are technically considered hazardous. Does this mean it’s OK to throw them in the trash? On CTVNews.ca, experts weigh in on what to do when it comes to disposing of used rapid tests.
Airlines and Pearson ask government to drop mandatory arrival testing requirement
Canada's largest airlines and the country's busiest airport are asking the federal government to drop its rule requiring mandatory arrivals testing for COVID-19.
Stunning images show aftermath of eruption and tsunami in the Pacific
After an enormous undersea volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on Saturday, photos and videos taken across the Pacific have captured the aftermath of the eruption, as well as the tsunami that followed.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The pandemic brought financial lessons, but did Canadians notice?
The number of bankruptcies and insolvencies in Canada is down year-over-year, but as CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes in her latest column in CTVNews.ca, that decline might not last for much longer.
Condom sales limp during pandemic, world's biggest maker says
Condom sales dropped dramatically in the pandemic, despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions that forced many to stay home.
Vancouver Island
-
Town of Ladysmith implementing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff
Ladysmith is the latest town on Vancouver Island to announce it will implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy for its staff.
-
Courtenay trailer fire prompts warning from officials
Officials with the Courtenay Fire Department are reminding the public to double check electrical plugs and heaters associated with travel trailers, after one went up in flames Saturday evening.
-
3 functional closures of B.C. schools since students returned to in-person learning
It's been one week since students returned to the classroom for in-person learning since the extended three-week winter break, and already, there have been three schools forced to briefly shut down.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
-
Water main break on 9th Avenue S.W. slows morning commute
An early morning water main break along one of the main arteries into Calgary's downtown core could potentially cause significant delays during the morning commute.
-
Man found dead inside garage of northwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a detached garage of a home in the northwest community of Thorncliffe.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Storm system slams through with rain, snow, wind and dropping temps
It's going to be an UGLY couple of days on roads and sidewalks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
-
Study suggests Alberta First Nations people tend to get lower level of emergency care
Hospital emergency rooms in Alberta are likely to assess complaints from First Nations people as less urgent than those from other patients, even when their problems are the same, says a new study that looked at millions of such visits.
Toronto
-
Toronto navigating highway closures, hazardous travel amid significant snowfall and blizzard conditions
Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning Monday morning due to gusty winds and near-zero visibility amid blowing snow as parts of Ontario expect up to 60 centimetres.
-
Schools in Toronto, York Region and other parts of Ontario closed to in-person learning due to snow
A significant winter storm containing up to 40 centimetres of snowfall in some areas has prompted a number of Ontario school boards to close schools on Monday.
-
Airlines and Pearson ask government to drop mandatory arrival testing requirement
Canada's largest airlines and the country's busiest airport are asking the federal government to drop its rule requiring mandatory arrivals testing for COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Quebec schools, daycares closed due to winter storm
Schools in the path of a major Quebec storm have announced they will be closed Monday following an extended winter break due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
-
Montreal couple braves freezing cold to exchange marriage vows outside
It seems the weather could not stop Elissa Makardich and Anh-Tuan Cung from saying "I do" in the snow this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
-
Two people arrested after Sunday afternoon assault at The Forks
Two people have been arrested after an assault at The Forks Sunday afternoon.
-
Manitoba students return to in-person learning today
Manitoba students are returning to in-person learning on Monday for the first time since winter break.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada to authorize Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada is expected to authorize the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid on Monday, CTV News has confirmed. Pfizer submitted clinical data for the oral medication that can be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults, on Dec. 1, 2021.
-
Sask. surpasses 11K active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported Sunday
Active COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls products distributed by two Saskatoon companies
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a variety of products distributed by two Saskatoon companies.
Regina
-
Environment Canada issues winter storm watch for Regina
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Regina, warning of potentially hazardous conditions Monday.
-
Sask. surpasses 11K active COVID-19 cases with 1,169 new infections reported Sunday
Active COVID-19 cases reached 11,465 in Saskatchewan as 1,427 new cases were reported for Sunday.
-
Should you throw your used COVID-19 rapid test in the trash?
Waste material from used COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are technically considered hazardous. Does this mean it’s OK to throw them in the trash? On CTVNews.ca, experts weigh in on what to do when it comes to disposing of used rapid tests.
Atlantic
-
First occupants move into Dartmouth modular shelters
Sunday was a day months in the making, as volunteers with the Out of the Cold Community Association put the finishing touches inside the emergency modular units that will eventually house 26 people.
-
Teachers union skeptical as Nova Scotia schools poised to return to in-class learning
As 400 public schools in Nova Scotia prepare to resume in-person classes on Monday, the president of the province's teachers union says he has "severe doubts" as to whether they can stay open until the end of the week.
-
N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault in Ontario
An RCMP officer based in rural Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault.
London
-
Snowfall warning cancels numerous school buses across the region, some rural schools closed
Heavy snowfall across the region has resulted in many school bus cancellations, on the first day students were slated to return to in-person classes following the Christmas break.
-
Dual petitions argue for different learning directions at Western University
As education models continue to pivot towards in-person learning, Western announced its return to in-person learning on Friday, and reaction has led to two different petitions with over 2,000 signatures.
-
Plane crash leaves 19-year-old pilot with minor injuries
Norfolk County OPP say they're thankful a 19-year-old pilot is going home to their family safely after a plane crash in Norfolk County Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sudbury judge expected to decide on accused murderer's third bail request
The man charged in the Renee Sweeney murder case in Sudbury is seeking bail for the third time and a judge is expected to release his decision Monday morning.
-
COVID-19 rapid test giveaway in North Bay
Ontario's Ministry of Health will be giving away free COVID-19 rapid test kits at North Bay's Nipissing University.
-
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels 17 routes Monday
It is the first day students are returning to in-person classes since before Christmas and the school bus consortium serving Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island announced 17 routes have been cancelled.
Kitchener
-
Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Up to 20 cm of snow expected in Waterloo Region, parking banned on city streets
A winter storm warning is in effect for Waterloo Region and other Ontario communities Monday, as 20 cm of snow is expected.
-
Snow hampers return to in-person classes in several Ontario school boards
Many Ontario school boards are scrambling to adjust their plans for reopening schools today as a winter storm blankets much of the southern and eastern areas of the province with snow.