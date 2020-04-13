VANCOUVER -- Outdoor advocates believe the closure of B.C. provincial parks is counterproductive, and have written a letter to the government asking it to reconsider.

The Outdoor Recreational Council of B.C. commended officials for moving quickly to curb the spread of COVID-19, but believes venturing outside is crucial for mental and physical health.

"There are strong links between exercise, sunshine and a strong immune system,” wrote executive director Louise Pedersen. "It takes a strong immune system to fight viral infections. Also, keeping the spirit of British Columbians up is key."

Pedersen understands the importance of physical distancing, but argued shutting provincial recreational areas only pushes more people to city parks.

"We are concerned that as we close one park system down after another, we’re going to see a lot of pressure on what’s remaining,” she argued, while pointing out it’s harder to keep people apart if everyone is in the same place.

The letter suggests limiting how many people can enter B.C. parks, and assembling volunteers to encourage people to keep their distance.

The letter was sent on Thursday, so the government may not have had a chance to read it.

But Pedersen hopes they’ll get to it soon. People who live in apartments in particular are in need of an escape from isolation.

"Daily access to the outdoors, exercise and fresh air are basic human needs,” Pedersen said.