Charity speaks out after video surfaces of homeless individuals being 'dropped off' in Chilliwack

A B.C. charity is pushing back against claims that it’s transferring people who are experiencing homelessness from Vancouver to the Fraser Valley.

The Union Gospel Mission released a statement Tuesday in response to a video recorded on April 22, which shows a van belonging to the organization dropping people off in downtown Chilliwack.

“The video shows our staff member providing care and connection through a ride and meal to two men who they believed were going to meet a potential (private) landlord, and who chose to engage as minimally as possible with the individual who recorded the video,” the UGM release reads.

A woman claiming to be a landlord in the area can be heard in the video saying, “We’re tired of everybody bringing everybody to Chilliwack,” and “I’ll just let the mayor know what you guys are doing” to the driver of the UGM van.

When the video was brought to Mayor Ken Popove's attention, a spokesperson for UGM said, the mayor immediately reached out to the charity for clarification.

“Initially, we were told there was video of a bus dropping off a lot of people, so we were very concerned and we actually sent outreach workers to the Downtown Eastside to see if there were rumours of anyone offering people rides to housing,” UGM spokesperson Nicole Mucci told CTV News.

She said it took the City of Chilliwack nearly two days to send the actual video to UGM, which helped the organization connect the dots.

According to UGM, the two community members in the video are actually from Mission, not Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The organization runs multiple drop-in centres, programs and shelters across the Lower Mainland, including in Vancouver’s DTES, New Westminster, Surrey and Mission.

“We found out that our community member, who we’ve known for several years, was not able to secure the housing he was hoping for, so we picked him up and brought him back to the shelter in Mission,” Mucci explained.

In addition, she said the van in question has been circulating the community since 2019, when the UGM first launched its Fraser Valley Mobile Mission.

“I think people are seeing an increase in folks experiencing homelessness in the Fraser Valley, because it’s never been at the level it’s at now, and people are looking to understand what’s happening—which is that there is a provincial housing crisis,” Mucci said.

She emphasized that UGM wants to work with the mayor and his council, since Mucci believes all parties involved want the same thing.

“We share a mutual desire to share resources for folks who are struggling, and the way to do that is not through silos,” said Mucci.

Popove, however, does not share the same enthusiasm for collaboration.

Speaking to CTV News on Wednesday, he called UGM’s statement “scathing” and accused the organization of failing to do its due diligence.

“If it wasn’t for me bringing this up, (the men) would still be on our streets,” said Popove, who claims he had to call UGM’s president to ensure the men were picked up from Chilliwack.

He says UGM should have double-checked with the city before bringing the men, adding the charity should have confirmed the accommodation existed.

“At the end of the day, (the two men) did get dropped off here—not in their support community, in a community they’re unaware of—and that’s not fair for those two gentlemen and it’s not fair for my community,” Popove added. “Chilliwack is full. We are overwhelmed and we are over capacitated in this line.”

While UGM says this video is not proof that people experiencing homelessness are being intentionally dropped off in Chilliwack, Popove disagrees.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard of this happening, and this is the first time we’ve actually got it on video, so we can say, ‘Yes, this has been happening,'” he said.