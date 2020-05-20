VANCOUVER -- A 54-year-old Surrey man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the city's Bridgeview neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Clinton Gascho was one of four men arrested at a home on 111 Avenue near 129A Street after the incident, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Wednesday. He has now been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, police said.

The other three men arrested at the residence were released, police said, adding that no one was injured in the shooting incident.

Gascho appeared in court on Tuesday and has been released from custody, police said.

In their release, Surrey RCMP thanked "several concerned citizens" for calling 911 to report the incident.

"A quick response from Surrey RCMP Frontline members ensured that this potentially volatile incident did not escalate," said Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan, commander of Surrey RCMP's General Investigation Unit, in the release. "Members of the community continue to play a significant role in public safety, in this case leading to the timely apprehension of the suspect and the laying of charges."

Police were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. Monday. A neighbourhood resident told CTV News they heard a loud bang, and a number of armed officers - some in body armour - were seen in the area during the incident.

While no one was injured in the shooting, one person was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening arm injury. Police said they believed the injury was sustained during an altercation inside the home.

Police say the residence is known to them and their initial investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that anyone with information about the incident should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.