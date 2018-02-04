

CTV Vancouver





Charges have been laid in relation to a pair of bank robberies in East Vancouver Saturday.

Crown counsel has approved two counts of robbery against Jordan Anthony Doddridge, 23. Charges have also been recommended against his female passenger.

The charges are in connection to two bank robberies on Commercial Drive between 1 and 2 p.m.

The suspect vehicle from the robberies was involved in a collision with four other vehicles shortly after.

Doddridge and his passenger were arrested Saturday at Clark Drive and East 1st Avenue.

Four people involved in the crash were taken to hospital, and one woman in her 50s visiting from Brazil suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Doddridge is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.