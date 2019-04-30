

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in New Westminster over the weekend.

Sam Jafroudi was charged Monday in the shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Hume Park.

Police called to the park on East Columbia Street for reports of gunfire arrived to find the body of 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera.

In a statement announcing the charge against their 19-year-old suspect, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the men knew each other.

Officers did not provide details on the relationship between them, but said they do not think the shooting was random. It is not believed to be related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact IHIT. Tips can be left at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

IHIT said no further information would be released on the shooting as it is now before the courts.

Vehicle of interest in Surrey murder

The charges came the same day that detectives provided an update on another shooting from last week, this one leaving an 18-year-old dead in Surrey.

The RCMP received several reports of a shooting in the area of 176 Street and Abbey drive just after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Frontline officers found a deceased male victim at the scene and IHIT was called in. The man has not been identified, but police said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

“We believe this was a targeted incident and is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

On Tuesday, investigators said they have identified a red Chrysler 300 sedan as a vehicle of interest in the cast.

They are asking anyone with cellphone or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact police at 1-877-551-4448.