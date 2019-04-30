

CTV News Vancouver





A 30-year-old Calgary man is facing charges following an unusual string of incidents that began with a baby allegedly being snatched from its mother in a Kelowna, B.C. park.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said officers were first called to Kerry Park shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of an assault and a disturbance along the waterfront.

"Witnesses at the scene told police that a male allegedly grabbed onto a small child in its mother’s care," police said.

Mounties told The Canadian Press the man allegedly let go of the child after a struggle before stripping naked, jumping into Okanagan Lake and swimming out to a log boom.

Harold Giffen Nyren has been charged with assault and willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Nyren has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.