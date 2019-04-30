Charges laid against man who allegedly snatched baby, jumped naked into lake
Police are seen arresting a man who allegedly grabbed a baby and then jumped naked into a Kelowna lake in this social media video from April 2019. (Castanet)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 12:44PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 1:07PM PDT
A 30-year-old Calgary man is facing charges following an unusual string of incidents that began with a baby allegedly being snatched from its mother in a Kelowna, B.C. park.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said officers were first called to Kerry Park shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of an assault and a disturbance along the waterfront.
"Witnesses at the scene told police that a male allegedly grabbed onto a small child in its mother’s care," police said.
Mounties told The Canadian Press the man allegedly let go of the child after a struggle before stripping naked, jumping into Okanagan Lake and swimming out to a log boom.
Harold Giffen Nyren has been charged with assault and willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer.
Nyren has been remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday.