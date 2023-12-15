Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria

A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.

The driver, who the Victoria Police Department has not named, was charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 3 that was caught on video and posted to social media.

Around 2 p.m., as people gathered near the legislature, the man "drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk…nearly striking a demonstrator," the VicPD said in a statement Friday.

The driver was arrested at the scene but later released. VicPD says he has since been taken back into custody.

"This matter is now before the courts, and further information cannot be provided at this time," VicPD's statement continued.

The video posted online shows a grey, four-door sedan was stopped on the road before accelerating toward a person carrying a Palestinian flag and wearing a high-visibility vest.

The protester ran away and narrowly avoided being hit as the car drove up onto the sidewalk, stopping short of a barrier outside the legislature grounds.

A verbal altercation ensued between the driver and other demonstrators before they were separated by police.

Donald Smith, who shot the video, says he was out for a walk when he noticed the rally and went over to check it out.

He started filming when he says he saw a man yelling out his car window at the demonstrators.

"And next thing you know he just drove up," Smith told CTV News. "He just basically hit the gas and literally almost hit somebody. If those barriers weren't there, that would have been a different ballgame."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne