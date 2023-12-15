Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
The driver, who the Victoria Police Department has not named, was charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 3 that was caught on video and posted to social media.
Around 2 p.m., as people gathered near the legislature, the man "drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk…nearly striking a demonstrator," the VicPD said in a statement Friday.
The driver was arrested at the scene but later released. VicPD says he has since been taken back into custody.
"This matter is now before the courts, and further information cannot be provided at this time," VicPD's statement continued.
The video posted online shows a grey, four-door sedan was stopped on the road before accelerating toward a person carrying a Palestinian flag and wearing a high-visibility vest.
The protester ran away and narrowly avoided being hit as the car drove up onto the sidewalk, stopping short of a barrier outside the legislature grounds.
A verbal altercation ensued between the driver and other demonstrators before they were separated by police.
Donald Smith, who shot the video, says he was out for a walk when he noticed the rally and went over to check it out.
He started filming when he says he saw a man yelling out his car window at the demonstrators.
"And next thing you know he just drove up," Smith told CTV News. "He just basically hit the gas and literally almost hit somebody. If those barriers weren't there, that would have been a different ballgame."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Todd Coyne
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
Jury awards US$148 million in damages to Georgia election workers over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 vote lies
A jury awarded US$148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israeli troops on Friday mistakenly shot to death three hostages in a battle-torn neighborhood of Gaza City, and an Israeli strike killed a Palestinian journalist in the south of besieged territory.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, becomes law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday, becoming law on Friday.
TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections
Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.
AGING IN CANADA Unprecedented growth among Canada's senior population will mean shift in housing needs: experts
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Federally regulated workplaces must now provide free menstrual products
Workers at all federally regulated workplaces will be able to access free menstrual products while on the job starting Friday, a move the government called a big step towards workplace gender equity.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges laid against driver who nearly hit pro-Palestinian protester in Victoria
A driver who "accelerated toward a demonstrator" during a pro-Palestinian rally in Victoria, B.C., has been criminally charged, according to authorities.
-
B.C. police flag growing 'ghost gun' trend, prompting call for firmer rules
Police are flagging a growing number of untraceable guns in homes and on the streets of B.C.
-
More homeless people in B.C. are dying than ever, coroner's report says
Deaths among British Columbians experiencing homelessness have risen dramatically in recent years, a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed
Calgary
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
-
Concerned residents to appeal High River area biodigester approval
A proposal to build a controversial industrial plant that converts animal waste into natural gas is moving ahead and the decision to do so is leaving rural residents outside High River stinking mad.
-
Warrant issued for 51-year-old man in Lethbridge stabbing incident
Lethbridge police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with an early December stabbing.
Edmonton
-
Police plan to clear central Edmonton homeless camps next week: human rights group
Edmonton police plan to clear 134 structures at eight homeless camps in the city's core just days before Christmas, according to a local human rights advocate.
-
Mike Stelter back from U.S. cancer treatment with goal to bring therapy to Canada
Mike Stelter is back from the United States after receiving a cancer treatment that will hopefully be available in Canada soon thanks to the foundation formed in his son Ben's memory.
-
Fatal crash on QEII Highway amid 'treacherous' driving conditions between Airdrie, Red Deer
One person was killed in a collision on Alberta's QEII Highway on Friday amid poor driving conditions.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto woman charged with murder in deaths of her two children
A 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in Scarborough.
-
Man sought in distraction-style break and enter in Markham seen in video sneaking into home, going room to room
York Regional Police have released video showing a suspect sneaking into a Markham home and going room to room during what they described as a distraction-style break-and-enter.
-
Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.
Montreal
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
'It's unjust': Parents worry report cards won't be in on time for Que. CEGEP application deadline
Some parents of children in is concerned because the application deadline for CEGEP is March 1 and the Federation of CEGEPs said that deadline will not change.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school reports 'explicitly altered' photos of students shared online
A high school in Winnipeg is warning parents that explicit photos of its students taken from social media and then altered with artificial intelligence are circulating online.
-
True North turning to business community with plea for Jets season tickets
True North Sports and Entertainment is working to get more butts in seats for the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Police watchdog investigating alleged assault by off-duty officers
Winnipeg's police watchdog is investigating a claim that a man was assaulted by two off-duty police officers.
Saskatoon
-
Ice alchemists work their magic at curling Grand Slam in Saskatoon
As the Grand Slam of Curling continues at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon, a small but mighty team of ice technicians is keeping the playing surface at world-class standards — with the help of local experts.
-
Saskatoon Salvation Army kettle campaign sees donations drop by half
You don’t need to tell Salvation Army Lieutenant Derek Kerr about declining donations. He sees it every day.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
Regina
-
Regina councillor swears while blasting colleagues for cancelled waterslide elevator
After a decision to axe a planned waterslide elevator intended to assist kids with disabilities, a Regina city councillor had her microphone turned off as she expressed outrage about the reversal.
-
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
-
Regina man says he 'wanted to send a message' but didn't intend to kill fellow inmate
A Regina man has been sentenced to six and a half years in a federal institution in connection with the death of a fellow inmate at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Atlantic
-
Storm lined up for the Maritimes for third Monday in a row
For the third consecutive week, a stronger low-pressure system with significant weather will impact the Maritimes on a Monday.
-
2 people assaulted at Halifax-area MLA constituency office: police
Halifax Regional Police says it is looking for a man who assaulted two people at a MLA’s constituency office.
-
Halifax mayor says New Year's levee 'doesn't feel right' amid homelessness crisis
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has cancelled the city's New Year's Day levee, saying it doesn't feel right to stage the celebration with a homeless encampment right in front of city hall.
London
-
'The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain': London man details toll of impaired driving crash that claimed wife of nearly 50 years
Paul Kay offered the lone victim impact statement as part of final sentencing submissions in the trial of Shawn Norris in London courtroom Friday morning. The 61-year-old St Thomas, Ont. man was found guilty in August on four counts in connection with a mid-day crash on Oct. 7, 2019.
-
Price of dignity? Council to consider cost of public washroom hours that serve many homeless Londoners
A basic need for Londoners experiencing homelessness will be up for consideration during 2024-2027 Municipal Budget deliberations.
-
'Now is the time for traffic lights here': Site of fatal crashes to be upgraded
An intersection that has been the site of multiple fatal collisions is getting traffic lights. Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road — south of Strathroy, Ont. — will have a full set of traffic lights by the end of next year.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old Quebec hockey player dies after being hit by a puck
An 11-year-old boy has died days after being hit by a puck in the throat during a minor hockey league practice session on Tuesday in Saint-Eustache, northwest of Montreal.
-
One injured, charges pending in Highway 11 crash
One person was taken to hospital and charges are pending following a crash between a commercial vehicle and pickup truck Thursday on Highway 11, police say.
-
Domestic dispute call results in $132K drugs, weapons seizure
Officers investigating a domestic dispute at a home in northeastern Ontario early Monday morning seized multiple guns, ammunition and a large quantity of drugs.
Kitchener
-
Meet 'Tiger': Rare orange lobster found in Kitchener, Ont.
A seafood market in Kitchener, Ont. is looking for a new home for a rare crustacean.
-
Waterloo man facing sex charges
A 60-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Police are encouraging other potential victims to give them a call.
-
WRDSB trustee's case against board dismissed
A panel of three judges has dismissed Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustee Mike Ramsay’s request for a judicial review into the board’s decision to suspend and censure him last summer.