

CTV News Vancouver





A Surrey man in his 30s is facing charges in connection with a pair of bank robberies in the Guildford area, Mounties say.

The first incident took place at around noon on June 5, when officers responded to a report of a robbery at a bank in the 15900 block of 108 Avenue.

Police received another report of a bank robbery in the 15900 block of Fraser Highway at around 7:30 p.m. on June 10.

The suspect was described as a white man in both cases, and investigators from the RCMP's Robbery Unit were able identify a single suspect in both incidents.

David Yaroslawsky, 37, has been charged with two counts of robbery. He remains in custody.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

“People who work in our community do not expect a robbery to occur when they attend work, and this can be very shocking and upsetting to some,” said Insp. Beth McAndie.

“Crimes against individuals are of the utmost importance for the Surrey RCMP to investigate, and we hope the victims in these occurrences can take some comfort knowing the individual responsible has been arrested and charged.”

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing and anyone with information that could advance these cases is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.