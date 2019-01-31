

CTV Vancouver





A special prosecutor is looking into possible charges following allegations of theft from the constituency office of a Fraser Valley MLA, the BC Prosecution Service said Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Chilliwack-Hope MLA John Martin came forward claiming money went missing from his constituency account while his riding was implementing a new way of keeping track of funds.

Robin McFee, an experienced Vancouver lawyer, was appointed in March 2017 at the RCMP's request to provide legal advice and handle any prosecution that might result from the investigation.

According to the BCPS, McFee appointment was not made public until now in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice," BCPS explained in a statement.