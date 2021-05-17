VANCOUVER -- A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with an assault that occurred more than a year ago in West Vancouver.

Police said in a statement Monday that Akash Ram, a resident of Surrey, has been charged with assault with a weapon. He's also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges come more than a year after a 17-year-old suffered what police described as "life-changing injuries."

The teenager had "significant facial injuries" as a result of the assault, which police have called a "knife slashing."

The assault occurred at Ambleside Park the evening of May 9. Officers were called to an area east of the park's concession stand for reports that a fight broke out between two groups of males.

Four suspects were identified at the time and taken into custody, police said.

The West Vancouver Police Department says that its major investigations team gathered "key evidence" that led to the approval of charges, though details of that evidence have not been provided.

Ram is scheduled to appear in court in North Vancouver on June 23.