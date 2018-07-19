

CTV Vancouver





A reptile enthusiast and educator from B.C.'s Fraser Valley is defending himself against allegations that he put a python in distress during an procedure.

Earlier this month, Mike Hopcraft, more commonly known as "The Reptile Guy," was charged with two counts of animal cruelty for allegedly performing a veterinary procedure on a friend's blood python without using sedatives or painkillers.

But Hopcraft was only trying to help the snake, which was suffering from a bowel obstruction, according to the Mission resident's lawyer.

"The python was relieved of a 6-month build up of excrement in its bowel track, which was surely causing it incredible discomfort," lawyer Jason Tarnow said in a media release.

"Today, the python is alive and well, as confirmed by its happy owners."

The SPCA, which investigated the video, said Hopcraft is not a licensed veterinarian, and shouldn't have been performing the procedure personally, particularly without any painkillers.

Apart from the cruelty counts, Hopcraft was charged with one count of violating the Veterinarians Act.

His lawyer noted that the reptile enthusiast has "considerable knowledge and more than 18-years (sic) experience in handling and caring for exotic animals," and that some veterinarians have reached out to express their opinion that the python wasn't harmed.

"Mr. Hopcraft will meet these charges in a court of law and until his trial date he is to be

presumed innocent," Tarnow said.

According to the SPCA, the way the bowel obstruction procedure was carried out could have killed the snake.

The incident wasn't the first time the animal welfare agency and Hopcraft have clashed. In 2015, authorities seized dozens of reptiles that were allegedly in distress from a rescue facility he was operating at the time.