Charged B.C. care aid caught working again despite court order, police say

A care aid accused of assaulting an elderly woman in West Vancouver last year has been caught working as a care aid again in violation of a court order, according to police.

Authorities said 51-year-old Rubina Walji was arrested by Langley RCMP earlier this month after she allegedly became intoxicated while caring for a 77-year-old woman – then refused to leave the senior's home.

Walji has been barred from working as a care aid without court permission since she was charged in connection with a similar incident in August 2022, while she was working for an 81-year-old woman in West Vancouver.

"It is frustrating to see this accused continue to work with and victimize this vulnerable group," Sgt. Mark McLean of the West Vancouver Police Department said in a statement.

During the incident last year, Walji allegedly became intoxicated, refused to leave the elderly woman's apartment, and assaulted her.

She is facing charges of assault and being in a dwelling without a lawful excuse in connection with that incident.

Authorities said Walji is now facing additional counts of breaching her release order and being in a dwelling without a lawful excuse in connection with the more recent allegations in Langley.

The West Vancouver Police Department urged anyone hiring a care aid for an elderly relative or child to do their due diligence, which can include asking the worker for a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check.

"A simple Police Information Check can prevent offenders from working with our loved ones," McLean said.