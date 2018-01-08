The Crown is no longer pursuing a charge against an American tourist who climbed up the Lions Gate Bridge in the summer.

The charge of mischief under $5,000 was stayed Monday "upon completion of an alternative measures program," the Crown said. Specific details were not provided, but prosecutors said programs generally involve community service.

Andrew Valantine was 26 when he and fellow thrill-seeker Zack Burke scaled the iconic suspension bridge to take photos.

The U.S. residents climbed as high as 20 metres up one of the bridge's towers on the morning of July 6, but were spotted by a passing motorist who called 911.

Police rerouted traffic for hours as they climbed up then chased the men down. Because one was wearing a backpack, officers initially thought there could be some kind of threat.

Valantine and Burke were taken into custody after climbing down from the tower to the bridge deck.

They were charged with mischief and released on bail with a $2,500 recognizance and the condition that they stay away from the bridge.

Burke, 23, entered a guilty plea in November and was given conditional discharge and 12 months' probation.

At the time of their arrest, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer called the daredevil acts "extremely disruptive" and "selfish."

"I understand people want to do thrill-seeking. Go climb a mountain or something like that," Palmer told reporters.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber