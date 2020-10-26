VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say a charge has been approved against a man in connection to an alleged sexual assault reported on Main Street earlier this month.

Daniel Ghoukassian, 32, was charged for one count of sexual assault in connection to an incident that happened on Oct. 19. An similar incident that happened just a couple days prior is also under investigation.

In a news release issued last week, police said a woman was approached by a man on Oct. 16 near Main Street and 41st Avenue. The man allegedly groped her. The same thing then happened to another victim a few days later on Oct. 19, according to investigators. Police said at the time they were looking for the same suspect in both incidents.

"We made a plea for information last week after two separate sexual assaults in mid-October,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a written update Monday.

"The response from the public has been phenomenal. Investigators would like to thank everyone who called the tip line to help identify the suspect in such a disturbing file."

Police say Ghoukassian was also the suspect in three violent sexual assaults in 2014. He was charged and convicted for those incidents and is a registered sex offender.

Ghoukassian is in custody where he'll remain until his next court appearance.